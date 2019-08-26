Eddie Murphy to Host ‘SNL’ Dec. 21

Eddie Murphy hosts Saturday Night Live on NBC Dec. 21. Murphy last hosted the show in 1984.

Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish open the 45th season of Saturday Night Live Sept. 28. Harrelson will host for the fourth time. He stars in the movie Zombieland: Double Tap, which premieres Oct. 18.

It will be Eilish’s first appearance on SNL. She’s a 17-year-old pop star. Her debut album is called “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

A week later, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator of Amazon’s Fleabag and executive producer of BBC America’s Killing Eve, hosts and Taylor Swift is the musical guest.

Oct. 12, it’s Stranger Things star David Harbour and musical guest Camila Cabello.

Kristen Stewart hosts Nov. 2.

Musical guests have not been announced for Nov. 2 and Dec. 21.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.