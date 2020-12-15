Jennifer Lopez to Headline ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Jennifer Lopez will be the headline performer on ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Lopez will be joined by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen and will take the stage just before the ball drops in Times Square Dec. 31.

The program, marking its 49th anniversary, starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Seacrest is hosting for the 16th year. Lucy Hale and Billy Porter help out from Times Square and Ciara handles Los Angeles.

An actress, producer, singer and dancer, Lopez’s movie work includes Hustlers and Selena. Her TV resume includes Shade of Blue and World of Dance.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn the executive producers.