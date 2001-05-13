Jennifer Lopez to make music with NBC

NBC is getting into business with J-Lo.

At the network's upfront presentation with advertisers Monday, NBC executives are expected to announce a series of upcoming music specials with Jennifer Lopez and a commitment to a sitcom that is based on Lopez's family and neighborhood in which she grew up. Lopez is expected to perform on the first music special that will likely air in November on NBC. The other three specials NBC has committed to and the potential sitcom will be produced by Lopez's Nuyorican Productions and Handprint Entertainment.

NBC has agreed to purchase a comedy script from Lopez and the music and film star will likely only produce the show, not star in it, if it goes to series. NBC's new head of alternative series and movies, Jeff Gaspin, said it was the first move he wanted to make after joining the network from VH-1 last month. "The first day I started, I set out to get Jennifer and do a special with her," says Gaspin, who created such hits as Behind The Music and Pop-up Video at VH1. "I called her manager, we spoke to Tommy Motolla at Sony Music and we told them of our desires and we put a deal together."

- Joe Schlosser