Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick, Jr. Among Tony Awards Presenters

A new batch of presenters for the 69th annual Tony Awards were announced Friday.

Among them are American Idol judges Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick, Jr., as well as Jennifer Grey and father Joel Grey.

They are joined by Dulé Hill, Nick Jonas, Kiesza, Judith Light, Patina Miller, Bernadette Peters and Phylicia Rashad.

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming will host the awards show on June 7, which will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m. ET

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss—who will also direct—of White Cherry Entertainment return as executive producers.