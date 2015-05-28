Neil Patrick Harris, Debra Messing Among Tony Awards Presenters

The presenters for the 69th annual Tony Awards were announced Thursday.

Among the presenters are Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander and Larry David, former Tony Awards host Neil Patrick Harris, Mysteries of Laura star Debra Messing, Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons.

Nominee Bradley Cooper, who will have a role on CBS’ Limitless, will also present.

Rounding out the presenters are Rose Byrne, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Chlumsky, Misty Copeland, Bryan Cranston, Taye Diggs, Sutton Foster, Marg Helgenberger, Joe Manganiello, Jennifer Nettles, David Hyde Pierce, Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfried, Corey Stoll, Kiefer Sutherland, Sting, Ashley Tisdale, Tommy Tune and Rita Wilson.

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are set to host the awards show on June 7, which will air live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall at 8 p.m. ET

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss—who will also direct—of White Cherry Entertainment return as executive producers.