‘Jennifer Hudson’ Slates Week of HGTV Programming

Jennifer Hudson is partnering with HGTV for a week of home renovation and lifestyle programming starting February 19.

The programming event is a nifty bit of co-promotion: daytime talker Jennifer Hudson is produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Television Group while lifestyle cable network HGTV is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Slated to appear during the week are such HGTV stars as Home Town’s Erin and Ben Napier; Page Turner from Rock the Block; Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt from 100 Day Dream Home; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson from Married to Real Estate. In addition, Cole and Chelsea DeBoer from Down Home Fab; Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer To Fabulous and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano; Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott from Celebrity IOU and Lil Jon from Lil Jon Wants To Do What? will appear. The week also will feature non-HGTV guests will.i.am, country music star Brandy Clark, actress Sanaa Lathan, and country singer Kane Brown.

Jennifer Hudson has been renewed for a third season on both the Fox Television Stations and the Hearst-owned stations. In the week ended January 26, the show hit its season-best numbers with a 0.6 in households and 918,000 households, according to Warner Bros. The show also is up 14% over the prior year among young adults 18-34, Warner Bros. said.

That week featured guests Common, who confirmed his romantic relationship with Hudson, as well as Paris Hilton and Snoop Dog.

Jennifer Hudson is produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Hudson -- a rare Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT) winner -- also executive produces along with Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.