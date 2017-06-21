Jen Neal Named Executive Producer, Live Events at E!

E! Entertainment said Jen Neal has been promoted to executive producer and will oversee the network’s live events strategy and programming initiatives while still serving as executive VP of marketing at the NBCUniversal programmer.

This puts her over E! franchises led by "Live from the Red Carpet," produced by Wilshire Studios and Ryan Seacrest Productions, plus the recently announced acquisition of “People’s Choice Awards,” which will be produced by Wilshire Studios and begin airing on E! in 2018, the network said. She will also oversee E!’s live coverage of tent pole events, including “New York Fashion Week” and “Met Gala.” Neal continues to report to E! president Adam Stotsky.

“Live events have been the heart of the E! brand for over two decades, and with Jen’s appointment we are continuing to bolster our strategy to supercharge E!’s unparalleled red carpet coverage and re-imagine People’s Choice Awards for the next generation," Stotsky said in a release. "Jen is a dynamic executive who has helped propel the network, and I’m thrilled that she will bring her creative vision and innovative approach to this new post as Executive Producer of Live Events.”

