E! Grabs ‘People’s Choice Awards’

E! has acquired the People’s Choice Awards, which has run annually on CBS. E! will be the exclusive home of the award show that celebrates the best in pop culture and is voted on by fans.

E! will air the event starting in 2018 with its 44th annual installment to be produced by Wilshire Studios, the team behind E!’s “Live From The Red Carpet.” People’s Choice Awards will air globally across E!’s 17 international channels.

Terms of the deal were not divulged.

“Rooted in pop culture and celebrity, the People’s Choice Awards is a natural extension for E! and we are excited to evolve and supercharge this fan-centered event for the next generation in a way that only E! can,” said Adam Stotsky, president of E! “Over two decades ago, E! created the red carpet experience and became the leading destination for fans on Hollywood’s biggest nights. With this acquisition, we are harnessing our entertainment authority, live event expertise and huge multi-platform reach to take fans beyond the red carpet and offer a true end to end consumer experience.”

The 2017 show ran Jan. 18 on CBS and was hosted by Joel McHale. It had 6.67 million total viewers.

People’s Choice Awards was previously owned by Procter & Gamble and produced by Mark Burnett.