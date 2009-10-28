Jehmu Greene Named WMC President

The Women's Media Center (WMC) has named Jehmu Greene as its new president. She succeeds founding president Carol Jenkins, who is exiting to focus on women's health issues in developing countries.

Greene is a former advisor to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and headed up youth voter registration drive Rock the Vote.

WMC was founded by Jane Fonda, Gloria Steinem, and Robin Morgan to "make women more visible and powerful in the media."

Its Progressive Women's Voices leadership training program--Greene was a participant earlier this year--has achieved over 4,000 "media hits" for its 60-plus alumni.