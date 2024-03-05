Jeffrey Wright To Be First Guest For Season 4 of theGrio’s ‘Masters of the Game’
Season premieres March 29; future guests include Lenny Kravitz, Erica Campbell
Allen Media Group’s theGrio said Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright will be the first guest for Season 4 of its series Masters of the Game.
Masters of the Game returns March 29 with host Touré.
In the series, Touré interviews influential figures, who explain their journey to become masters of their craft.
"Touré is magnificent at hosting Masters of the Game,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Viewers can once again expect more thought-provoking discussions with today’s dynamic and impactful leaders who gather and meet at the intersection of culture, society, and personal achievement."
In addition to Wright, Season 4 will feature activist and artist Erica Campbell, philanthropist Robert F. Smith and civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton.
"We are thrilled to bring back Masters of the Game for another great season, featuring trailblazers from a diverse range of backgrounds who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields," says Geraldine Moriba, senior VP and chief content officer of theGrio.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.