Jeffrey Wright To Be First Guest For Season 4 of theGrio’s ‘Masters of the Game’

Toure and Jeffrey Wright on 'Masters of the Game'

Allen Media Group’s theGrio said Oscar nominee Jeffrey Wright will be the first guest for Season 4 of its series Masters of the Game.

Masters of the Game returns March 29 with host Touré.

In the series, Touré interviews influential figures, who explain their journey to become masters of their craft.

"Touré is magnificent at hosting Masters of the Game,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Viewers can once again expect more thought-provoking discussions with today’s dynamic and impactful leaders who gather and meet at the intersection of culture, society, and personal achievement."

In addition to Wright, Season 4 will feature activist and artist Erica Campbell, philanthropist Robert F. Smith and civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton.

"We are thrilled to bring back Masters of the Game for another great season, featuring trailblazers from a diverse range of backgrounds who have left an indelible mark on their respective fields," says Geraldine Moriba, senior VP and chief content officer of theGrio.