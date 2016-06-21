Jeffrey Hirsch Named COO at Starz

Jeffrey Hirsch was named chief operating officer at Starz effective immediately.

Hirsch, who joined Starz as president of global marketing and product development a year ago from Time Warner Cable, will be in charge of affiliate sales, marketing, programming operations and research, Starz distribution and technology and product development.

Starz also promoted David Weil to chief legal officer. In his new role, Weil will oversee human resources.

"We are transforming Starz into a more innovative global entertainment brand. Jeff’s talent and experience will help us accelerate the transformation that began five years ago. We have made great progress in our programming, brands, subscribers and shareholder value, and the organization is focused with an eye to the future," said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

Weil had been executive VP and general counsel at Starz. Previoulsy he was CEO of Walden Media/Bristol Bay Productions.