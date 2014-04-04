Jeffery Named Nexstar’s GM in Bakersfield

Derek Jeffery has been named VP and general manager of KGET and KKEY in Bakersfield, Calif., Nexstar’s NBC-Telemundo duo. He’ll also oversee the CW affiliate that runs on KGET’s dot-two channel. Jeffery will report to Brian Jones, co-chief operating officer of Nexstar.

A Bakersfield native, Jeffery joined KGET in 2004 as a sales account executive and was promoted to general sales manager in 2009.

“Localism is our top priority at Nexstar and Derek brings a unique hometown understanding of the Bakersfield community to his new role,” said Jones. “His efforts and initiatives have fostered long-term relationships with local advertisers and community businesses and he has been a key contributor to the station’s success in the market.”

Jeffery replaces Tom Randour, who is retiring. “I am deeply committed to the extraordinary Bakersfield/Kern County local community, where my family and many of my close business contacts and personal friends reside,” Jeffery said. “Nexstar’s long-term success reflects its core commitment to the local communities it serves across the United States and I am proud to have the opportunity to work with the outstanding teams here at KGET, KKEY and KernGoldenEmpire.com.”