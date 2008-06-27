Jeff Goldblum Joins L&O: CI
By Alex Weprin
Academy Award- and Emmy Award-nominated actor Jeff Goldblum is joining the cast of USA Network’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent.
Goldblum will be filling the void left by Chris Noth, who will be leaving the series after three seasons on the show.
L&O: CI will be entering its eighth season on the air and second on NBC cable sibling USA.
