Jeff Eastin Signs New Deal With Fox Studios

Jeff Eastin, creator of USA’s White Collar and Graceland, has signed a new overall deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Television Studios. Under the deal, Eastin will develop new projects for broadcast and cable television.

Eastin had been under contract with Fox Television Studios since 2010, focusing primarily on development for cable.

“Fox Television Studios has been my home for half a decade and they have been a wonderful creative partner,” Eastin said. “I look forward to expanding that relationship with the team at Twentieth Century Fox Television.”

White Collar is currently in its sixth and final season on USA. Graceland was renewed for a third season Nov. 11. Eastin serves as executive producer for both shows.