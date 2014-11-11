USA Renews ‘Graceland’ for Third Season

USA has renewed drama Graceland for a third season.

The series will return with 13 more episodes in 2015.

Graceland averaged 1.25 million viewers for its second season, which wrapped in September. On a Live+7 basis, Graceland averaged 2.6 million viewers with 1.25 million of them coming in the adults 18-49 demo; USA says the demo audience improved 112% after DVR lifts.

“This season of Graceland took viewers on a wild ride with unexpected character twists, and a heart-stopping cliffhanger that left a lead character’s fate in question,” said USA Network president Chris McCumber. “Jeff Eastin and the talented ensemble cast deliver on all levels, and season three will undoubtedly continue to keep us on the edge of our seats.”

Graceland is produced by Fox TV Studios.