JB Perrette Upped At NBCU

Jean-Briac "JB" Perrette, former president of digital distribution at NBCU, has been named president of digital and affiliate distribution and content distribution strategy. He will continue to report to president and COO of Universal Television Group, Jeff Gaspin.

Perrette's expanded responsibilities include strategic planning for NBCU's broadcast distribution relationships. He will oversee affiliate relations and marketing teams and will work closely with NBC Network and Media Works President John Eck.

"In today's complex and converging digital world, it is essential for an executive to have a broader perspective and scope of responsibility," said Gaspin in a statement. "JB has been at the forefront of the digital revolution, which makes him perfectly suited to lead these strategic efforts."

Perrette was named president of digital distribution in 2006, overseeing the North American distribution of content across the Web, wireless, and other emerging media platforms. He led NBCU's efforts in the formation of Hulu and has led a number of distribution deals with platforms like iTunes, Amazon.com, and Xbox.