Jay Leno Is Coming! Jay Leno Is Coming!

The Tonight Show is being inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters' Hall of Fame April 18 during the association's annual convention in Las Vegas.

Jay Leno will be on hand for the induction luncheon, which will include a video tribute to his predecessors Johnny Carson, Steve Allen and Jack Parr (what, no Morey Amsterdam?).

Tonight debuted in 1954, one of a suite of shows--Today, Tomorrow--that were the brainchildren of Pat Weaver in an effort to blanket the day with appointment television.

Tonight evolved into the nation's nightlight of choice, besting a host of entertainment, news and talk shows on the competition. It became an institution under the reign of Carson, whose combination of wit and Midwestern reserve perfectly fit his time period and his times.

*Longfellow fans may have already noted that the date, the eighteenth of April in 20005, will mark the 230th anniversary of the midnight ride of Paul Revere. You heard it here first.