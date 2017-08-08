Jay Howell to Head CBS's Sacramento Stations

Jay Howell, most recently Media General’s VP of broadcast markets, has been named VP and general manager of CBS’s O&O KOVR and CW affiliate KMAX in Sacramento, Calif.

Howell, who has spent 18 years as a station or group-level executive, replaces Kevin Walsh, who is moving to San Francisco to head the CBS’s O&O KPIX and CW affiliate KBCW in that market.

While at Media General, Howell oversaw the company’s station operations in 14 markets across the country. He left the job earlier this year when Nexstar acquired Media General.

Howell also spent more than 13 years with LIN Media, most recently as VP of television.