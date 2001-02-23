Japan may lower fence on foreign cable investors
Japan may drop rules limiting foreign investment in its cable and digital commercial satellite TV companies to less than 20%, Reuters reports.
The Japanese Ministry of Public Management, Home Affairs, Posts and Telecommunications is drafting bills to permit foreigners to invest in Japanese media companies to alleviate their operational costs and draw more content providers.
The bills are expected to be approved next month and will likely take effect in 2002.
