January an awarding month for E!
E! Entertainment Television is celebrating the arrival of Hollywood's January
awards shows with 14 hours of coverage.
The network will cover the 2002 Grammy Awards nominations Jan. 4, the 2002
People's Choice Awards Jan. 13, the 2002 Critics Choice Awards Jan. 14 and cap
off the month with 10 hours of live reporting for the 2002 Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 23.
