January 5 - 9: CES, Tech Emmys, 'Lipstick Jungle' Finale and More...

Monday, Jan. 5

It's time for the return of the most dramatic rose ceremonies ever—The Bachelor has its two-hour premiere on ABC at 8. After being rejected by the “Bachelorette” last season, single dad Jason Mesnick gets his shot to do the rejecting this time around. Over in NYC, actor John Turturro talks to New York 1 anchor Budd Mishkin about his colorful career—including, hopefully, that memorable turn as a trash-talking bowler in The Big Lebowski—at the 92nd Street Y's Kaufmann Concert Hall at 8. And get the skinny on how to shed those holiday pounds while sitting on your couch, with the premiere of DietTribe on Lifetime at 10.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

A new day has come—Fox is screening the 24 season seven premiere and celebrating the 150th episode at XIV in Los Angeles starting at 7. And it's a new year and a new network for Scrubs, which departs NBC to make its debut over on ABC at 9. For a far different look at off-kilter medical professionals, FX has a new season of Nip/Tuck at 10. On a much more uplifting note, PBS' Frontline is airing “The Old Man and the Storm,” about an 82-year-old gent and his family rebuilding their lives after Katrina. It's on at 9.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

The hottest show of the year is on in Sin City. Yes, CES is underway; choose the red carpet for the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards at 6, or a keynote from Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer at 6:30. Both are at The Venetian. Over in another city that never sleeps, former Secretary of State Madeline Albright sits down with HDNet anchor Dan Rather at the Kaufmann Concert Hall in Manhattan. Elsewhere in Gotham, it's about time MTV's Real World franchise ventured east of the East River. The Real World: Brooklyn premieres at 10.

Thursday Jan. 8

Back at CES, Disney honcho Anne Sweeney and Ford Motor Co. CEO Alan Mulally are scheduled to speak, but no word on how Mulally will get to Vegas. Later that evening, CEA and NATAS host the first annual Global Media Awards, and G4 has its annual Best of CES event. Over in Los Angeles, the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour begins at the Universal Hilton after being cancelled last year due to the writers' strike. The cable and (most) broadcast networks are spending the dough, so here's hoping that editors around the country keep sending their reporters.

Friday, Jan. 9

Read my lips…Lipstick Jungle is over. The Brooke Shields drama is set to have its series finale at 9 on NBC. From a cancellation to a season premiere, Canadian drama Flashpoint, like NYPD Blue except without the nudity and more hockey fights, debuts its second season at 9. And start to prepare for one of Hollywood's biggest bashes, as Sunday's Golden Globes celebrate the best in film and television at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Fun starts at 8. You don't have to venture far for a good after-party: HBO is hosting at the Hilton's downstairs restaurant Circa 55, while NBC Universal rocks out on the roof.