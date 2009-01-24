January 26 - 30: NATPE, NATPE and More NATPE

Monday, Jan. 26

Content confab NATPE is on at Mandalay Bay in Vegas. Fox screens Joss Whedon's sci-fi drama Dollhouse, before Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and NBC Universal host the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards dinner. Winners are Two and a Half Men co-creator Chuck Lorre, House of Payne creator Tyler Perry, NBC Entertainment co-chairman Ben Silverman and Disney-ABC Television Group President Anne Sweeney. And there are several premieres on the box: Nickelodeon brings the beloved children's-book series Olivia, featuring that plucky porcine protagonist, to TV at 11:30 a.m. ET. Kyra Sedgwick stars in the season premiere of The Closer on TNT at 9, followed by the debut of Trust Me at 10. Call it Will & Ed, or Will & That Dude From Love Monkey—Trust stars Eric McCormack and Tom Cavanagh.

Tuesday, Jan. 27

NATPE features a keynote from Lionsgate Entertainment CEO Jon Feltheimer, before the Tartikoff honorees sit for questioning during Legacy Talk Back. Then it's on to Ballroom F, as B&C offers the lunch discussion How Broadcasters Thrive in This Economic Climate, featuring Fox Television Stations prez Dennis Swanson and Tribune Chief Revenue Officer Ed Wilson, among others. Elsewhere, the gang from How I Met Your Mother—including creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and stars Josh Radnor and Cobie Smulders—gather at the Goldenson Theater in North Hollywood when the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences throws the CBS comedy a bash. True to Mother format, the panel will start in present time, jump to a flashback, go back to real time, flash back again, flash forward and end in the present.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

What's next for TiVo, feared frenemy of the TV industry? President/CEO Tom Rogers shares insights at NATPE. Out New York way, performer Steve Harvey gets in touch with his feminine side when he reads from Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man at Barnes & Noble on Brooklyn's Court Street. Harvey offers “real advice to women.” On a darker note, Current's Vanguard series features “Hot SexXxy Young,” about teenage prostitution in Oakland, at 10.

Thursday, Jan. 29

Surely you remember Ted Haggard, pastor of a Colorado megachurch before his life spiraled into a haze of methamphetamine and male prostitution allegations. The documentary The Trials of Ted Haggard, directed by Alexandra Pelosi, airs on HBO at 8. Speaking of Wild West mavericks, the Mark Burnett reality series Toughest Cowboy debuts on Spike at 11. Cowboy features competitors doing various rodeo things, the toughest getting a ranch in the Rockies.

Friday, Jan. 30

Frank TV star Frank Caliendo offers up some transcend-dental humor as he headlines the Yankee Dental Congress wingding at the Boston Convention Center. Caliendo shouldn't have too much trouble getting those dentist types to flash their pearly whites. Down in Jersey, the cast of Sesame Street gets together at William Paterson University for a 40th anniversary party. Street Gang author Michael Davis moderates a klatsch that includes Frank Oz, Kevin Clash (Elmo) and Sonia Manzano (Maria). Cookies will be served, assuming that furry blue freak doesn't get to them first.