Janice Hui Joins ITVS as Chief Operating Officer

ITVS, which funds and co-produces independent documentary programming for public television, said it named Janice Hui as chief operating officer, a new post at the company.

Hui previously was managing director for the PBS series Frontline.

At ITVS, Carrie Lozano was named CEO last month, replacing the company’s long-time leader Sally Jo Fifer.

“Janice’s skills and integrity working with producers, her leadership, and her record of building stellar teams are rare to find in a single person,” said Lozano. “Our staff are thrilled to welcome her in a time when our mission is more essential than ever to the future of public media.”

Hui will oversee strategy for ITVS’s finance, information technology, business affairs, and operations units. She will focus on accelerating ITVS’ content and audience strategies as the media world shifts to streaming.

“The integrity and trust of public media stays high because of incredibly hard work by Janice and so many other talented journalists,” said ITVS Board Chair Garry Denny. "Her experience will continue to lift ITVS for years to come."

Before joining Frontline, the award-sinning series produced at WGBH, Boston, Hui managing director of the Investigative Reporting Program, a professional newsroom and teaching institute at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

She also worked at a senior producer at CBS Interactive and as a producer for CNN in its Washington, D.C., and San Francisco bureaus. She started her career with Associated Press Radio.

“ITVS films are the foundation of our communities, and I am honored by the chance to contribute to preserving its deep commitment to independent artists," said Hui.