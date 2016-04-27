Janice Huff, Yankees Radio Pair Inducted Into NY State Broadcasters Hall

Janice Huff, WNBC New York chief meteorologist, is one of six broadcast luminaries going into the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame this year. She’s joined by Liz Bishop, WRGB Albany reporter; Chris Jansing, NBC News senior White House correspondent; Dan Palmer, longtime sports director at radio station WDOE in Dunkirk, New York; and New York Yankees radio announcers John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman.

The six get feted at the Conrad Hotel in New York City June 10.

Huff is a 21-year veteran of WNBC. “Janice is one of News 4 New York’s pillars of excellence,” said Eric Lerner, station president and general manager. “Janice is a leader in her field. Her accomplishments as a broadcast meteorologist are remarkable.”

The New York State Broadcasters Association represents the interests of over 300 television and radio stations in the New York State Assembly, the U.S. Congress, and other legislative bodies.