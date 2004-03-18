Janet Jackson Gets Six-Hour Delay

Given CBS' complaints about being duped when Janet Jackson flashed Super Bowl fans last month, you'd think she'd be barred from coming on the network for a long time.



Try later this month (March 30) on The Late Show with David Letterman, which will mark Jackson's fourth appearance on the show. Interestingly, it was just last night that Courtney Love flashed Letterman. But if Jackson, who is promoting a new album, has another wardrobe malfunction in the works, the censors will be ready, or ought to be: There is a six-hour delay between the time the show tapes and when it airs.