Jamie Power Joins Disney As Senior VP, Addressable Sales

Disney Advertising said it hired advanced-advertising veteran Jamie Power as senior VP, addressable sales.

Power most recently had been chief data officer and head of platform for Cadent. Before Cadent, Power co-founded one2one Media and was managing partner at GroupM’s Modi Media.

“After spending more than a decade on the buy-side at major holding companies, as well as co-founding startups centered on advancing the television marketplace by leveraging data and automation, I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue at Disney Advertising,” said Power. “I’ve been passionate about the Addressable space since the early days, and I am committed to continuing to create automated solutions that drive precision for advertisers and greater simplicity, as part of the Disney Advertising team.”

She succeeds Lauren Benedict, who went to MNTN as senior VP, enterprise sales, in January.

During last year’s upfront, 40% of Disney’s volume involved addressable inventory and the company is staffing up its capabilities in addressable, programmatic, self-serve, performance marketing and streaming.

Disney promoted Dana McGraw to senior VP audience modeling and data science and said that Danielle Brown, senior VP of data enablement and category strategy, will add responsibilities for measurement and analytics. Disney plans to hire a VP of measurement, who will report to Brown.

Power, McGraw and Brown will report to Lisa Valentino, Disney Advertising’s executive VP of client solutions and addressable enablement.

“Disney is unrivaled in our approach to empowering advertisers through technology, data and bold storytelling across our portfolio of linear, digital and streaming inventory,” said Valentino. “We are applying the same spirit and creativity that has defined our company for more than a century to create the most advanced, automated, and impactful ad portfolio for brands. Jamie Power and our team of addressable and data-driven experts will play a pivotal part in driving forward that innovation for our clients.” ■