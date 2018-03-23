Jamie Foxx, Billy Crystal, Trevor Noah to Visit ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ on CNBC

The fourth season of Jay Leno’s Garage will have 16 episodes, and starts Thursday, April 19 on CNBC. Guests include Jamie Foxx, Billy Crystal, Terry Crews, Tyler Perry, Mitt Romney, Trevor Noah, James Taylor, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Martha Reeves, Guy Fieri and Chris Hardwick.

Episodes are an hour.

In the season premiere, Foxx shows Leno he can do his own stunts. Then Leno and stunt driver Ben Collins recreate the iconic chase scene from the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.”

Jay Leno’s Garage is produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Leno, Sarah Whalen, Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila and Abby Schwarzwalder as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

Leno hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show from 1992 to 2009.