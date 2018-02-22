CNBC to Debut Primetime Series ‘Staten Island Hustle’ April 11

Staten Island Hustle, an entrepreneurial series about friends and businessmen from that borough of New York City, debuts April 11 on CNBC in the 10 p.m. slot. Says CNBC, “Without MBAs (or even college degrees) these men prove that grit, ingenuity and imagination may be the real key to success. Of course, it helps that somebody's always ‘got a guy’ with the right connection or a good hook-up.”

Staten Island Hustle is produced by Left Hook Media and Endemol Shine North America. Jim Ackerman, CNBC executive VP, primetime alternative programming, and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for the network.

“Our shows celebrate the hustle–plain and simple,” Ackerman said. “No matter who you are, what you do, or where you’re from, it’s the drive to succeed that counts. No one embodies that drive better than these five guys, who are all about hatching plans and having fun while they’re at it.”

Every week, the “born hustlers” on the show, in CNBC’s words, meet to discuss what ideas they are cooking up. The cast sports colorful nicknames, including The Boss, The Hustler, The Professor and The Negotiator.