TCA 2019: James Marsden, Amber Heard in Cast for ‘The Stand’ on CBS All Access

Beverly Hills, Calif. — CBS All Access has announced cast members for the limited series The Stand, which is based on Stephen King’s novel. James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young and Henry Zaga are on board for the show.

King will write the last episode of the series, which CBS All Access said provides “a new coda that won’t be found in the book.”

Marsden will portray Stu Redman, a working-class factory man in an extraordinary situation with a damaged quality. Marsden has been in Dead to Me, Westworld and 30 Rock.

Related: Amazon Prime to Stream CBS All Access ‘Star Trek’ Series Outside U.S.

Heard will play Nadine Cross, a deeply conflicted woman who feels the consequences of her actions, but is still compelled by her allegiance to the Dark Man. She recently starred in Aquaman.

Young will play Frannie Goldsmith, a pregnant woman navigating a strange new world, who also has the foresight to recognize that there is evil lurking beyond the Dark Man. Young’s films include Assassination Nation and A Million Little Pieces.

Zaga will portray Nick Andros, a young deaf and mute man who finds himself in a position of authority when the unthinkable happens. He appears in 13 Reasons Why and Trinkets on Netflix.

CBS All Access describes The Stand as King’s “apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil.”

CBS Television Studios is producing the show. Josh Boone and Ben Cavell will write and executive produce, with Boone directing. Roy Lee, Jimmy Miller and Richard P. Rubinstein also executive produce.