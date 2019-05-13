Amazon Prime to Stream CBS All Access ‘Star Trek’ Series Outside U.S.

Amazon Prime Video will be the streaming home of the new Star Trek series, outside of the U.S. and Canada. CBS All Access is the primary home of the as yet untitled series, about Jean-Luc Picard. Under the multi-year agreement with CBS, each episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video within 24 hours of its U.S. premiere.

The series features Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: Next Generation. The series will follow Picard in the next chapter of his life.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, VP, worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action. It’s a terrific addition to our already robust catalog of exclusive Amazon Prime Video content.”

Also in the cast are Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera and Evan Evagora.

The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth are executive producers.

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages. It’s an honor to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back for what is sure to be another world-class extension of the historic franchise,” said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO, CBS Global Distribution Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”