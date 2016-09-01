James Aitken Takes Helm at Tribune's Indianapolis Duopoly

James Aitken has been named VP and general manager of Tribune’s Indianapolis duopoly, CBS affiliate WTTV and Fox affiliate WXIN.

Aitken takes the job after running KDAF, Tribune’s CW affiliate in Dallas, as its VP and general manager. In that role, Aitken expanded evening newscasts and oversaw Tribune’s Eye Opener morning show, which airs in five markets.

He succeeds Paul Rennie, who is now the president and general manager of Flagship WGN.