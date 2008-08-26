Jaman.com Adds Lionsgate Films

Online video site Jaman.com has struck a deal to add more than 100 movie titles from Lionsgate to its lineup of programming.

Films in the package include Reservoir Dogs, Girl With the Pearl Earring, and Dogville.

Some of the titles will be ad-suppported, available for free streaming in high-def. Others will be offered on demand, priced at between $2.99 and $3,99.

"Lionsgate is constantly identifying fresh opportunities to distribute and deliver our filmed entertainment library in an increasingly digital world and Jaman brings a unique value proposition to our efforts," said Lionsgate Executive VP, ditribution, Jon Ferro, in announcing the deal. "They have created a high-quality platform that allows us to reach a diverse and highly enthusiastic group of film fans."