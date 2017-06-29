Jake Tapper Wins RTDNA Hogan Award

The Radio Television Digital News Association has named CNN’s Jake Tapper the winner of its 2017 John F. Hogan Distinguished Service Award—an annual honor recognizing winners’ contributions to journalism and freedom of the press.

"When it comes to political reporting in today's tumultuous times, Jake Tapper has become a fixture," said RTDNA chairman Vincent Duffy. "He pulls no punches and pushes politicians from all sides to get to the core of the issues facing this country."

Tapper, a CNN anchor and the network's chief Washington correspondent, currently hosts a one-hour weekday political program, The Lead with Jake Tapper. He used his political prowess in covering the 2016 election and moderated two presidential primary debates, RTDNA said.

Tapper will formally receive the award on Sept. 8 during RTDNA’s Excellence in Journalism conference in Anaheim, Calif.