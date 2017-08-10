Jaimie León to Head WSLS Roanoke

Graham Media has named Jaimie León VP and general manager of WSLS, the Roanoke, Va., the NBC affiliate the group acquired from Nexstar in January.

León has been with Graham since 2006. Since that time she has served as business manager of Graham’s ABC affiliates in San Antonio, Texas, KSAT, and Miami, WPLG.

León began her television career in 2003 at CBS O&O WFOR Miami as an accountant.