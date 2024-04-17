Jacquie Walker, Longtime Buffalo Anchor, Stepping Down From Desk

Jacquie Walker, longtime anchor at WIVB Buffalo, will step down from the anchor desk. She has spent over 40 years at WIVB and her last day as an anchor is May 22.

She will remain with WIVB, conducting interviews and handling special projects and community activities.

“Jacquie epitomizes what it means to be a professional television news journalist,” said Joe Abouzeid, WIVB VP and general manager. “For the past 40 years, her work both on TV and in the community is unparalleled. We are thrilled she will continue working at News 4 and in our community.”

Walker joined WIVB in 1983. She anchors the 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Buffalo is Nielsen’s No. 54 DMA.

“For more than four decades, I’ve had the honor of sharing my passion for news and current events with the viewers of Western New York,” Walker said in an article on the station’s website. “Now, as I step away from the anchor desk on my own terms, I’m full of gratitude for the journey I’ve taken with the News 4 team and the loyal viewers who made it possible.”

Nexstar owns the station. Walker came on board at WIVB after stints in Rochester, New York, and Springfield, Illinois.

Walker was inducted to the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011 and the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2021.

“I’m looking forward to more flexibility in my life now,” Walker said. “I plan to spend more time with my family, and to write, speak and work with charitable causes that are important to my husband and me.”

Her volunteer work has focused on multiple sclerosis, the Girl Scouts and breast cancer, among others.