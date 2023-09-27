Jacqueline Bracamontes, Danilo Carrera to Host ‘Billboard Latin Music Awards’ on Telemundo

Actors Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Telemundo. The event happens October 5 at the Watsco Center in Miami, and Telemundo carries it live. Also carrying the ceremony live are Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo app.

Presenters include Daniel Arenas, Eslabon Armado, Verónica Bastos, Giselle Blondet, Nadia Ferreira, Julia Gama, Paris Hilton, Ana Jurka, Christopher Von Uckermann and Samadhi Zendejas.

From Mexico, Bracamontes’s credits include Las Tontas No Van al Cielo, Heridas de Amor, and Sortilegio. She has hosted Latin American Music Awards, Latin Grammys and Premios TVyNovelas.

Born in Ecuador, Carrera’s credits include Relaciones Peligrosas, Grachi and Sin Rastro de Ti. Prior to acting, Carrera was a professional soccer player in Ecuador and a model.

Billboard Latin Music Week takes place in Miami October 2-6.