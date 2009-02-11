Jaconi Hired As 'State of the Union' Exec Producer

Posted at 2:18 PM ET

CNN has hired Michelle Jaconi to be executive producer of John King's new Sunday morning programming block, State of the Union.



Jaconi had been a producer and political analyst for the competition, NBC's Meet the Press.



The State of the Union block launched Jan. 18 as both competition and complement to the Sunday morning public affairs show lineup on other networks.



Before joining CNN, Jaconi had spent the last dozen years with NBC and Meet the Press, starting as an intern in 1997.



“From the moment we conceived of State of the Union, we knew we had to find an executive producer who appreciated the special role of Sunday talk shows,” said CNN VP and Political Director Sam Feist, who heads up CNN's Washington programming. “Michelle, with her experience in landing and producing brilliant interviews, will help us leverage the resources of CNN’s political team and newsgathering operation to create a program unlike any other.”