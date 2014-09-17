Jacobs Named WVEC Norfolk GM

Kari Jacobs, director of sales at WVEC Norfolk, has been named general manager. She succeeds Brad Ramsey, who was promoted to VP of sales at parent Gannett Broadcasting.

"Kari is a proven and respected performer who knows the Norfolk area well. She is the ideal person to lead the next generation of WVEC," said Dave Lougee, president, Gannett Broadcasting.

Jacobs has been director of sales at the station, an ABC affiliate, for three years. She's also been local sales manager for Cox Media in Norfolk, and previously as local sales manager at WVEC.

Norfolk moved up to No. 42 in the most recent Nielsen market estimates.