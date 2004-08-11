Jacobs Gets Alternative Post at Fox TV

Holly Jacobs has been named executive vice president of alternative development at Fox Television Studios. She will oversee all of the studio’s development of reality, documentary and biography programs. She will work closely with David Martin, executive VP of nonscripted production.

Previously, Jacobs was executive vice president of programming and development for Buena Vista Productions, where she launched such shows as The Wayne Brady Show and the syndicated version of Who Wants To Be a Millionaire. She had joined The Walt Disney Co. in 1988, starting as vice president of reality programming for ABC Daytime. She also was an executive producer of The Sally Jesse Raphael Show.