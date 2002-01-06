Jackson will make AMA appearance
Michael Jackson will be appearing on this week's
American Music Awards telecast (Jan. 9 on ABC) to receive his 'Artist
of the Century Award', but the 'Gloved One' will not be demonstrating
his patented 'Moonwalk'.
Jackson is scheduled to perform on the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS later in
the year, which makes exclusivity the price of exposure to a worldwide audience
of a couple billion.
American Music Awards producer Dick Clark Productions has sued
the Grammys but the case is not expected to come to trial for a year.
In the meantime, look for motions in the next few months asking for a ruling
on whether the policy constitutes an unfair business practice.
