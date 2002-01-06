Jackson will make AMA appearance

Michael Jackson will be appearing on this week's

American Music Awards telecast (Jan. 9 on ABC) to receive his 'Artist

of the Century Award', but the 'Gloved One' will not be demonstrating

his patented 'Moonwalk'.

Jackson is scheduled to perform on the Grammy Awards telecast on CBS later in

the year, which makes exclusivity the price of exposure to a worldwide audience

of a couple billion.

American Music Awards producer Dick Clark Productions has sued

the Grammys but the case is not expected to come to trial for a year.

In the meantime, look for motions in the next few months asking for a ruling

on whether the policy constitutes an unfair business practice.