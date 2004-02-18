Jackson Was Breast Thing for Syndie Mags

Daytime viewing dropped back to normal levels after the snow melted on the East Coast, causing most of syndication to drop, as well, during the week ended Feb. 8.

Boosted by coverage of the Super Bowl halftime controversy, ratings for three of the top four entertainment magazines hit their highest levels of the season.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight, the number-one magazine, jumped 8% from the prior week to a new season-high 6.9 rating in national households, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In second place, King World’s Inside Edition surged 10% to a season-high 4.5, the show’s highest rating in six years.

In fourth place, Warner Bros.’ Extra gained 3% to a season-best 3.1. NBC Enterprises’ Access Hollywood, in third place, was down slightly from the prior week’s series high, slipping 3% to 3.4.

Warner Bros.’ Celebrity Justice was down 7% to 1.3.

In daytime, Dr. Phil was still on a roll. It was the only show in daytime’s top-20 to improve, moving higher for the third week in a row to a 5.6, up 2% for the week and up 10% in the past three weeks.

Other than Dr. Phil, none of the top-15 talk shows were up. Even Warner Bros.’ top rookie TheEllen DeGeneres Show took a breather, dropping 4% to 2.2, after hitting three new series highs in the past four weeks.

Meanwhile, in the first weekend of the sweep, ET Weekend jumped out to a big lead among the weekly hours, hitting a 4.7, its best rating of the season. That was up 4% week-to-week and 15% year-to-year, making it the only show in the top-ten up over last year.

Tied for second place were Warner Bros.’ rookie The West Wing at 2.3, unchanged from the prior week, and MGM/NBC’s Stargate SG-1 down 8% from both last week and last year.