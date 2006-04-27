Jackson Quitting College Football

Keith Jackson, the voice of college football, is calling it quits, and he says this time it's for good.

"The people at ABC and ESPN did everything they could to get me to come back. But sometimes you know when it is time to hang it up," Jackson says. "And I felt it was time. I appreciate their efforts, but I am looking forward to being the shop steward of the international porch sitter's union this fall."

Jackson, 77, had said he would retire following the 1998 college football season, but changed his mind and continued through this past season. While he has done play-by-play for several sports, he has been doing college football for 40 years on network television.

ESPN will run a Jackson career retrospective during today’s 6 p.m. SportsCenter and ESPN Classic has slated a block of games featuring Jackson’s play-by-play as part of a Keith Jackson Tribute on May 3.