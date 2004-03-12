Jackson to Perform on GMA
In a performance that ABC swears will not be R-rated for breast exposure, Janet Jackson will appear on Good Morning America March 31 to perform several of her songs.
No need to shoo the kids from the room, though. In case there’s another wardrobe malfunction, ABC is implementing a five-second delay that will let the producers edit both audio and video.
The network stressed that the rest of the show will still be live without a delay.
