Jackson Named KITV Honolulu GM

Andrew C. Jackson has been named president and general manager of Hearst Television's KITV Honolulu. He succeeds Michael Rosenberg, who is retiring.

The announcement was made today by David J. Barrett, Hearst Television President and CEO. It will be Jackson's second stint at KITV.

"We've kept our eye on him as his career has developed in such a varied and successful manner in recent years," said Barrett. "His experiences and professional accomplishments have prepared him well for his new leadership responsibilities at KITV. Andrew has a unique understanding of the people and culture of Hawaii, and of the critical role of local journalism in serving the community. In every way, this is a homecoming for the Jackson family."

Jackson comes off a five year stint at BBC America, most recently as senior v.p. of marketing and creative services.

Jackson has also worked at FX and the WB network. The first dozen years of his TV career include six at KGMB Honolulu and four at KITV, in management positions overseeing marketing and promotion.

"Returning to KITV means not only an opportunity to work again at a great station, but an opportunity for my wife, Julia, who was born in Mililani, and my children to return with me to the wonderful home that is Hawaii," Jackson said. "There is no better media platform than local broadcast TV. A top station can inform and serve its community and be a valuable partner for local businesses seeking to grow."

KITV is an ABC affiliate.