Jackson Named Daily Buzz Managing Editor

Andrea Jackson has been named managing editor of The Daily Buzz, a nationally syndicated morning news program. Jackson, who also hosts the show, has been with the program since its debut in 2002.

"Having long represented everything great about The Daily Buzz, we are delighted to name Andrea Jackson as our first-ever Managing Editor,” said Sandra Gehring, General Manager of The Daily Buzz. “With her successful career as a broadcast professional and understanding of what makes the Buzz so unique, Andrea has the experience and perspective for the story selection and direction needed to provide our viewers with even more of the information and entertainment that they want."

Jackson will continue to host the daily news program. The Daily Buzz is currently offered on 144 stations nationwide, including all of the CW Network affiliated stations.