Jackson in Line for ITV Post

Granada America chief Paul Jackson, now based in Los Angeles overseeing a variety of network and cable shows, including Fox's Nanny 9/11 and Hell's Kitchen, is seen as the leading candidate to become head of UK-parent ITV's entertainment commissioning arm, according to reports.



Jackson, who formerly oversaw Granada's Australian operations and has continued his general corporate responsibilites, is credited with building Granada into a significant TV supplier in America in his two years here.



He's believed to be on a short list of candidates who would oversee all shows under the ITV umbrella after having discussed the position with Simon Shaps, new director of television for the company operating the indepedent British network's channels.



Shaps has been in a restructuring mode, with the sudden recent resignation of 10-year veteran Claudia Rosencrantz, formerly ITV's controller of entertainment.



The well-regarded Jackson, who successfully transitioned from a producer into an executive and now wears both hats, is reportedly slated to return to London later this year after shuttling between Granada America's L.A. and New York offices during his stateside stint.



ABC executive Duncan Gray, formerly with Granada in the UK, is also said to have been considered.

