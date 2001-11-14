Jackson jacks CBS ratings

Michael Jackson helped lead CBS to its best Tuesday night ratings since

1994.

Jackson's 30th Anniversary concert special and JAG helped CBS win the night in every major ratings

area, including households (14.4 rating/22 share), adults 18-49 (8.7/21) and

total viewers (22.9 million), according to Nielsen Media Research fast-national

data.

Overall, it was CBS's best Tuesday night with non-sports programming since Nov. 15, 1994.

The Michael Jackson concert (9-11 p.m. ET/PT) averaged

25.7 million viewers, a 10.9/26 in adults 18-49 and a 15.7/24 in households.

It was CBS' best musical special ratings since the advent of people-meters.

JAG (8-9 p.m.) averaged 17.3 million viewers and an 11.6/18 in households.

Fox's second installment of 24 lost over two million viewers from its debut and was

down slightly in the demos.

24 averaged 8.8 million viewers and a 4.4 rating/10 share in adults 18-49 in its second outing, vs. its opening night numbers of 11.6 million and a 5.5/13 in adults 18-49.

NBC's 200th episode special of Frasier fared well in the ultra-competitive 9 p.m. hour, averaging 19.3 million viewers and an 8.4/19 in adults 18-49.

- Joe Schlosser