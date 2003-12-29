Jackson Interview Propels CBS

CBS won households, total viewers and adults 18-49 Sunday night with a 60 Minutes show that featured an Ed Bradley interview with Michael Jackson (recently charged with multiple counts of child molestation) and the movie One True Thing. The Jackson interview pulled roughly 20 million viewers.

NBC was second with Dateline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Boomtown.

ABC was third with a TV Guide special and the movie Dream Keeper. Fox was fourth with the movie Die Hard. The WB Television Network was fifth with Smallville and Charmed.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: CBS 14.1 million, NBC 9.7 million, ABC 8.9 million, Fox 5.9 million and WB 3 million.

Adults 18-49: CBS 4.2/11, NBC 3.0/8, ABC 2.7/7, Fox 2.6/7 and WB 1.2/3.

On Saturday, Fox won the key adult demographics and finished second in households and viewers with Cops and America’s Most Wanted.

ABC won households and viewers and finished second in the key demos with movie The Sound of Music.

NBC was third in the demos with a full night of Boomtown. CBS was fourth with the movie Wild Wild West and The District.

On Friday, CBS won households and total viewers with Joan of Arcadia and The Kennedy Center Honors.

It was a three-way tie for first among adults 18-49 among Fox, ABC and NBC, which all ended up with a 2.3/8. Fox aired holiday specials. ABC aired its regular Friday lineup. NBC aired Dateline and the movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

The WB was fifth with its Friday comedies, and UPN was sixth with back-to-back Jake 2.0 repeats.