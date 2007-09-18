Jackson Expected to Make FCC Media-Ownership Hearing

The Federal Communications Commission set its lineup for the Chicago media ownership hearing Sept. 20, which again will start in the afternoon (4 p.m.) and go until at least 11 p.m.





As already announced, the hearing will be held at the Rev. Jesse Jackson's Operation PUSH national headquarters, in Dr. King's workshop no less. An Operation PUSH spokeswoman said Jackson would likely be at the hearing, although he has a rally earlier in the day in Louisiana at a sentencing hearing for one of the Jena Six.

Jackson has called media consolidation a civil-rights issue and urged activism against further consolidation, arguing that major media help to set the social and political agenda, as well as the daily news budgets.

Speakers include TV and radio general managers, newspapers publishers, association executives, academics and union representatives, with open-mike opportunities for the final two hours.

The FCC has already held media-ownership hearings in Los Angeles (Oct. 3, 2006); Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2006); Harrisburg, Pa. (Feb. 23, 2007); and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla. (April 30). They are part of its now-years-long review of media-ownership rules as mandated by a federal court and Congress.

The agency is also holding related hearings on broadcast localism, including a recent hearing in Maine.