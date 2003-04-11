Jackson back in sweeps play
Fox hopes the "King of Pop" will bring some of the same ratings strength to
Fox's May sweeps lineup that he brought to ABC in February.
Fox is kicking off its May sweeps with the tentatively titled Michael
Jackson's Private Home Movies Thursday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The special, executive-produced by Brad Lachmanm, features never-before-seen
footage of Jackson's family, home and friends, as well as exclusive interviews with
Jackson.
