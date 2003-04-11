Jackson back in sweeps play

Fox hopes the "King of Pop" will bring some of the same ratings strength to

Fox's May sweeps lineup that he brought to ABC in February.

Fox is kicking off its May sweeps with the tentatively titled Michael

Jackson's Private Home Movies Thursday, April 24, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The special, executive-produced by Brad Lachmanm, features never-before-seen

footage of Jackson's family, home and friends, as well as exclusive interviews with

Jackson.